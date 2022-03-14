BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling on track for 1.2850, despite event risk

March 15 (Reuters) - Volatility is certain on headlines into the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England rate decisions, but the sterling downtrend that began in late February, should extend.

The trend is fuelled by safe-haven U.S. dollar strength which should continue as war rages in Ukraine alongside peace talks. Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said "communication is being held yet it's hard", with no breakthrough in sight .

BOEWATCH shows a quarter-point rate hike to 0.75% fully priced on March 17, with an implied 34.98 basis points, so there is a slight expectation of a bigger move. Economists expect UK inflation to reach 8% later this year, as the Ukraine crisis drives up commodity prices. This puts the BoE in a difficult position, balancing runaway inflation, against the risk of higher yields stalling growth .

On the U.S. dollar side of GBP/USD, the Fed is in a similar position at its March 16 rate decision.

Central bank projections will be key for FX moves. If they contradict market pricing there could be more volatility, but with global markets in turmoil over Ukraine, central banks will be loathe to create further uncertainty.

Technically GBP/USD momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages plus 21-day Bollinger bands slide, which is a strong trending setup. The next major support is 1.2831, 50% of the 2020-2021 climb, while a close above the 1.3150 10-day moving average would end the downside bias.

gbp Mar 15https://tmsnrt.rs/3waMgcq

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.