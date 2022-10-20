BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling on the ropes and losing the fight

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The backdrop for the euro is negative but for sterling the outlook has become even more uncertain as political in-fighting joins economic stress and high inflation.

Most of the major currencies are struggling to stay above water as they contend with COVID-19 fallout, the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressure, and a dominant U.S. dollar. For the pound, political uncertainty and a fiscal debacle have added to the poor outlook.

EUR/GBP recorded a hammer candlestick (bullish reversal) on Oct. 17 and a three-day rally since has confirmed the signal. A close today above the 10-day moving average, 0.8730, could trigger a push through more moving average resistance at 0.8781.

Possible targets are provided by the Oct. 12 0.8865 high and a 38.2% Fibonacci level at 0.8882. The retracement level is taken off the 0.9260 to 0.8648 Sept-Oct drop.

Such a rally is likely to stall approaching 0.8900 as the market takes stock but a further deterioration on the UK backdrop could underpin a rally in the cross back to the 0.9062 Sept. 28 high.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/GBP daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3VKNkhq

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.