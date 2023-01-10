BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling off session lows after Powell offers no Fed policy clues

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 10, 2023 — 10:58 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Tuesday but came off its 1.2111 session low after Fed Chair Jerome Powell disappointed dollar bulls by avoiding comments on monetary policy and the economy at a Riksbank symposium, leaving traders to wait for U.S. CPI data on Thursday for indications on the near-term outlook.

Sterling slid from Monday's high above 1.22 after Fed members Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic put a hawkish spin on rates Monday and traders lightened recent GBP/USD longs ahead of Powell, a move that was reversed after he limited his comments to the Fed's mandate.

Despite the Fed being slightly more hawkish on rates than the market, sterling traders might be wise to pay heed to the Fed's higher-for-longer narrative.

Currently, front-end futures are pricing a steep drop in Fed rates, relative to the BoE, after 2023.

If the Fed, as advertised, keeps rates higher-for-longer, GBP/USD bulls will find it difficult to pull the pound higher without a dovish U.S. policy shift as the UK's inflation and growth uncertainties will continue to weigh on GBP/USD.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

