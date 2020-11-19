BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling not positioned for Brexit outcome: expect a move

Nov 20 (Reuters) - After years of waiting for Brexit, FX markets do not appear to be heavily positioned for the outcome, making a sharp reaction likely.

Sterling is up 0.4% this week and the dollar index =USD down 0.45%, while Morgan Stanley's FX Positioning tracker has GBP at neutral levels. Thus with all the UK data, spread of COVID-19, lockdowns and vaccine hopes, sterling has been tracking the USD awaiting a firm Brexit decision.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Tuesday that markets are pricing a 20-30% chance of a no-deal Brexit . Thus there should be a significant response to such an outcome - or a more modest move on a 'bare bones' deal.

A comprehensive post-Brexit deal seems unlikely, though still possible. The European Union will not retreat from their long-held insistence on a 'level playing field' on trade, while the current UK government shows no sign of backing down on 'sovereignty' issues .

Technically key GBP/USD support levels on no-deal are the 1.2854 November low, then the 1.2676 September base. The knee-jerk reaction to even a partial deal would be a test of the 1.3481 September high, and a comprehensive deal could see a return to the 2018 highs above 1.4000, unless the USD is rising broadly.

