BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling mayhem continues; all eyes on the BoE

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling experienced wild moves in Asia as sellers emerged early Monday, trading a 1.0327-1.0845 range with sizeable volumes. This kind of highly volatile price action is classic for a market unwinding existing positions, rather than establishing fresh risk. Can and will the Bank of England stem the tide?

Markets had assumed that Liz Truss's rhetoric prior to winning office was geared at Conservative Party voters who would elect the next prime minister, expecting her to dilute the 'trickle down' effect economic policies once appointed.

Hence the knee-jerk panic response on Friday to the , which delivered on pre-election promises of tax cuts for the well paid and historic new borrowing levels . Ten-year gilt yields surged 33 basis points to 3.8129%, sterling slumped 3.7%, and the FTSE-100 fell 2% on Friday.

The weekend news coverage of the UK government package was cautious to negative, amid speculation that the Bank of England may be forced into an emergency rate hike to rebuild confidence. A one percentage-point hike would probably be well received by markets, as a sign the BoE is taking control, but could be considered a declaration of war by the .

It is tough to see a quick resolution of this mess, and short term it looks like a very difficult winter in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising industrial unrest .

Technically, GBP/USD daily momentum studies flat-line, Bollinger bands expand, 5, 10 and 21 daily, weekly and monthly moving averages track south, in a strong negative trending setup, though oversold short term.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp 4 Sep 26https://tmsnrt.rs/3xUNVTI

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

