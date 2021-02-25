BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling may start to lose its shine

Feb 25 (Reuters) - GBP has scored impressive gains so far in 2021, but it could lose its shine as traders evaluate the potential risks ahead.

Aside from post-Brexit relief, the UK's vaccine advantage has been GBP's main driver. That could fade as other countries catch up. The UK's lockdown was stricter than that of many other countries, and once a furlough scheme ends, unemployment is sure to rise.

The economic recovery will be hampered as the realities of Brexit bite, considering Britain's mountainous debt and relatively low real yields. A post- pandemic UK also faces Scotland's growing push for independence.

Big GBP/USD technical resistance looms at 1.4346/77, post-Brexit-vote recovery highs from 2018, and a plethora of option barriers/defence above.

FX option demand for GBP calls above 1.4400 over coming months is limited, but demand is noted for one-, three-month sub-1.40 GBP puts (downside protection). Option risk reversals have retained a premium for GBP puts over calls, too, which has actually grown in six-, 12-month expiries this week.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

