BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling longs lighten load as Brexit deal doubts prevail

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sterling backed away from the previous session's 2020 high by 1.3625 as the stalemate in Brexit negotiations ahead of yet another potentially key weekend for talks raised anxieties, with the Dec. 31 Brexit transition deadline looming.

Despite significant progress, the key fishing rights and level-playing-field issues remain unresolved, and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned there were just hours left to make a deal.

Without a deal the recent rise in GBP/USD -- predicated on Brexit optimism and dollar pessimism -- is likely to falter.

Despite Friday's sterling weakness, bulls remain in control above the 10-day moving average by 1.3407 and 1.3380, the 50% Fib of the 1.3155-1.3625 rise.

A move below 1.3227, the monthly cloud base, would open the way for a move toward a cluster of monthly moving average supports below 1.3000.

