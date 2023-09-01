BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling longs given false hopes as payrolls gains fade

Sept 1 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell through 1.2600 on Friday as initial gains in the wake of U.S. non-farm payrolls fizzled, potentially leaving bears in control as investors prepare for more data as key central bank meetings loom this month.

Cable's losses came even in the face of U.S. labor market softness with the unemployment rate rising 0.3ppts to 3.8% and large downward revisions to previous months offsetting the marginal beat in headline payrolls.

GBP/USD initially rallied to 1.27 before retracing with the help of above-forecast U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI and rebounding U.S. Treasury yields.

With both the Fed and BoE due to meet in late-September, incoming data will dictate price action, even more so UK data given the rates market has priced in greater tightening for the BoE 0#BOEWATCH.

GBP/USD is back below the 100-DMA (1.2650), keeping bears in control for now as the recent lows at 1.2548 come under threat. Below the August lows and there is little in the way of notable support until the 200-DMA (1.2416).

Next week, the major economic focus will be the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, in particular the prices paid component given the jump in the manufacturing release.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3PlvnF2

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

