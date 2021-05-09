US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling jumps out of the blocks - 1.4105 beckons

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sterling jumped out of the blocks at the open on Monday, extending Friday's dollar-led 0.7% gain, by rising 0.3% as the dust settled on the UK's 'Super Thursday' elections.

May 10 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped out of the blocks at the open on Monday, extending Friday's dollar-led 0.7% gain, by rising 0.3% as the dust settled on the UK's 'Super Thursday' elections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party won the parliamentary seat of Hartlepool for the first time and did well elsewhere , as the strong vaccine rollout trumped the UK's very poor response to COVID-19 in 2020. The sense of continuity is a positive for the pound.

Scotland's nationalists have vowed to force another independence vote after winning a majority in the Scottish parliament , but this will be a drawn out process and should not impact sterling short term.

On the dollar side of cable, Friday's unexpectedly weak U.S. payrolls data provide the perfect scenario for further safe-haven USD weakness as fears of short-term inflation have diminished, though the market still expects robust growth

Technically, Friday's bounce has turned daily GBP/USD charts from neutral to bullish. Momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages rise, and 21-day Bollinger bands climb, adding to the positive signals. The range top in March/April and 61.8% of the 2021 fall at 1.4022 have broken, opening the door to a test of 1.4105, 76.4% of the 2021 fall. A close below Monday morning's 1.3983 low is needed to undermine the topside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp 2 may 10https://tmsnrt.rs/3evlpOX

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular