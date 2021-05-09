BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling jumps out of the blocks - 1.4105 beckons

May 10 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped out of the blocks at the open on Monday, extending Friday's dollar-led 0.7% gain, by rising 0.3% as the dust settled on the UK's 'Super Thursday' elections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party won the parliamentary seat of Hartlepool for the first time and did well elsewhere , as the strong vaccine rollout trumped the UK's very poor response to COVID-19 in 2020. The sense of continuity is a positive for the pound.

Scotland's nationalists have vowed to force another independence vote after winning a majority in the Scottish parliament , but this will be a drawn out process and should not impact sterling short term.

On the dollar side of cable, Friday's unexpectedly weak U.S. payrolls data provide the perfect scenario for further safe-haven USD weakness as fears of short-term inflation have diminished, though the market still expects robust growth

Technically, Friday's bounce has turned daily GBP/USD charts from neutral to bullish. Momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages rise, and 21-day Bollinger bands climb, adding to the positive signals. The range top in March/April and 61.8% of the 2021 fall at 1.4022 have broken, opening the door to a test of 1.4105, 76.4% of the 2021 fall. A close below Monday morning's 1.3983 low is needed to undermine the topside bias.

