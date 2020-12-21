BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling is having a nightmare before Christmas

Dec 21 (Reuters) Sterling longs must feel like supporters of the Millwall football team, who famously chant "no one likes us". Much of continental Europe cut off transport links with Britain on Monday, alarmed by a new coronavirus strain. The British supermarket group Sainsbury's warned gaps will start to appear on shelves within days if those links aren't quickly restored.

Coupled with deadlock in the European Union-UK trade negotiations, the news sent the pound tumbling to its lowest levels against the U.S. dollar and euro since Dec. 11, at 1.3190 and 1.0851 respectively (1.3135 and 1.0835 were the respective four-week and three-month lows on Dec. 11, courtesy of no-deal Brexit fear).

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators maintained a net GBP long position in the week to Dec. 15, a week after flipping from a net GBP short position.

