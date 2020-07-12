BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling is bid in the short term, but trouble brews

July 13 (Reuters) - Sterling has risen in early trade on Monday as global investor optimism spurs outflows from the safe-haven dollar, but a warning from ratings agency Moody's provides a reminder of the looming longer-term challenges.

Moody's noted on Friday that Britain will suffer the sharpest peak-to-trough economic slump of any major economy this year . If correct, it is likely that as UK fiscal deficits balloon, sterling will suffer.

Weekend news from the UK offers little sign that the government is ready to compromise on Brexit terms with the European Union, preparing Britain's infrastructure for life outside the EU, when borders and customs will be far more complex . The government is also set to announce a post-Brexit 'Let's get going' publicity campaign Monday , while Cabinet Secretary Gove said there had been "movement" on trade negotiations but he "wouldn't want to be over-enthusiastic" on a deal.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Telegraph reported that Finance Minister Sunak plans to introduce tax cuts and an overhaul of planning laws in up to 10 new "freeports" in 2021, which would place them outside UK customs territory . This would probably compromise the EU's idea of a 'level playing field' for government investment, and adds to the perception that the UK expects a hard Brexit, which would hit sterling.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

