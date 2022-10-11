BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling is a burning building, but with exits

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Former UK Conservative Party leader William Hague famously said "the euro is a burning building with no exits" in 2011 -- fast forward 11 years and flames are licking at the metaphorical house of sterling.

Those flames, which have already damaged the pound, could spread if UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's Oct. 31 budget plan is as badly received as his Sept. 23 "mini budget".

The fire-fighting Bank of England expanded its temporary gilt purchase programme into inflation-linked gilts on Tuesday, 13 days after launching it following the Kwarteng-spurred spike in gilt yields, and just three days before the initial programme ends.

Kwarteng needs to make 62 billion pounds ($68.43 billion) of spending cuts or tax rises to stop UK public debt growing ever larger as a share of the economy, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said in a report on Tuesday.

GBP/USD fell to 1.10 for the first time since Sept. 29 as the BoE waded into gilt linkers.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

($1 = 0.9060 pounds)

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3elZ2yh

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.