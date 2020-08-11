US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling holds its range, but downside risks mount

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cable has been in a holding pattern after last month's gains that were driven by a weaker dollar as risk appetite recovered, reducing safe-haven dollar flows, but this may be about to reverse.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cable has been in a holding pattern after last month's gains that were driven by a weaker dollar as risk appetite recovered, reducing safe-haven dollar flows, but this may be about to reverse.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve's still cautious outlook on the economic recovery seems valid , coronavirus cases appear to be plateauing at elevated levels , and a viable coronavirus stimulus plan is no certainty . All this suggests that a risk correction is possible, which would revive the dollar's safe-haven appeal.

The UK saw dire employment data Tuesday, with economists predicting worse to come , COVID-19 cases are climbing again , and finance minister Sunak is contemplating delaying the autumn budget on fears of a second COVID-19 wave - all of which offerslittle reason for sterling strength.

Technically, the July GBP/USD uptrend has stalled in August, providing a fresh 5- and 10-day moving average negative cross Tuesday, while daily momentum studies crest or head lower. These are the first negative signals in a month. A break of last week's 1.2982 low and the rising 1.2904 21-day moving average(DMA), a base in July, would suggest a deeper correction to the 1.2712 200 DMA is viable.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp 2 aug 12https://tmsnrt.rs/3ao4lH5

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular