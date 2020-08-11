BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling holds its range, but downside risks mount

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cable has been in a holding pattern after last month's gains that were driven by a weaker dollar as risk appetite recovered, reducing safe-haven dollar flows, but this may be about to reverse.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve's still cautious outlook on the economic recovery seems valid , coronavirus cases appear to be plateauing at elevated levels , and a viable coronavirus stimulus plan is no certainty . All this suggests that a risk correction is possible, which would revive the dollar's safe-haven appeal.

The UK saw dire employment data Tuesday, with economists predicting worse to come , COVID-19 cases are climbing again , and finance minister Sunak is contemplating delaying the autumn budget on fears of a second COVID-19 wave - all of which offerslittle reason for sterling strength.

Technically, the July GBP/USD uptrend has stalled in August, providing a fresh 5- and 10-day moving average negative cross Tuesday, while daily momentum studies crest or head lower. These are the first negative signals in a month. A break of last week's 1.2982 low and the rising 1.2904 21-day moving average(DMA), a base in July, would suggest a deeper correction to the 1.2712 200 DMA is viable.

