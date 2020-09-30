BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling holds above 10-DMA, maintaining cloud refuge

Sept 30 (Reuters) - GBP/USD held firm on Wednesday, anchored just above its Sept. 23 trend low at 1.2676 as markets were transfixed by Brexit, COVID-19 and political uncertainties that could muddle the outlook for a while.

Rising UK and European coronavirus cases have dampened European growth expectations, putting downward pressure on the pound and euro and boosting safe-haven dollar flows.

In the UK, rising COVID uncertainties added to existing Brexit angst has ramped up BoE negative rate talk. Recent comments by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey suggested that negative rates were not currently under consideration, but not completely ruled out either, which reversed early sterling gains above 1.29 on Tuesday.

For now, GBP/USD remains supported near its 10-day moving average at 1.2819 and the daily cloud base by 1.2759. A further deterioration in EU-UK trade negotiations, or rise in COVID cases -- seen growth-negative -- would raise negative-rates speculation and open the way for a test of trend lows at 1.2676 and late-July lows by 1.2512.

