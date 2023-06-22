BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling hits resistance by 2023 high after 50bp hike

GBP/USD fell from post-BoE-hike highs at 1.2845 to a session low at 1.2730 in NorAm trading as algo buying triggered by the aggressive 50bp increase quickly gave way to unwinding longs expecting a more tighter policy stance to push the UK economy into a deeper and longer recession.

Sterling bulls' initial enthusiasm found resistance just ahead of its June 16 high for the year at 1.2849, lightening longs as they await further clarity on the UK and global inflation outlook.

Bears are likely targeting the 10-DMA at 1.2704, which has trailed price since early June. A close below there would dent the bullish structure and open the way for declines toward minor Fib support at 1.2603 and the daily cloud top at 1.2526.

Despite sterling bulls' reluctance to move to new 2023 highs, the voracity of GBP bulls is likely to remain intact given the diverging Fed-BoE rate outlook.

While high rates may weaken the UK economy, there are growing signals the Fed may be unable to engineer a soft-landing and the U.S. may enter recession as well.

With both the UK and U.S. economies tipped toward recession in 2024, Britain's growing rate advantage should temper GBP/USD's decline.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/46ksf2C

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.