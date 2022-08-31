BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling hits 2022 low as ECB urgency overshadows BoE

Aug 31 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Wednesday, extending its slide toanother 2022 low at 1.1599 in early NorAm, as record high euro zone inflation reminded markets of the new urgency the ECB and Fed have shown toward rates, casting the BoE in an unfavorable light and keeping sterling on course for its pandemic trough.

Cable bears will target March 2020 lows by 1.1413 until the BoE decides to accelerate tightening or other central banks falter, with support before there including the lower 30-day Bolli at 1.1576, the March 24 2020 low

of 1.1505.

With global inflation rising, the BoE's less-hawkish rate stance, even in the face of double digit inflation expectation by autumn 2022 remains a gift to GBP bears.

Broad GBP weakness, versus the USD and other currencies of countries whose central banks have embarked on a more inflation-fighting rate path is likely to prevail.

Markets are left wondering how long the BoE will cling to its current policy of trying to avert a recession when the deleterious affects of runaway inflation will likely deepen the upcoming downturn.

