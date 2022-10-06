BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling hit by dour BoE survey as positions trimmed pre-payrolls

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday, hitting the day's low of 1.1195 in early U.S. trade, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and an inflationary BoE survey of chief financial officers weighed on the pound, which was vulnerable to testing moving average support from 1.1279 to 1.1082.

Cable will probably remain capped by this week's highs ahead of 1.15, and it would take a significant downside miss in Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls to change sterling's outlook. The Reuters consensus forecast for September payrolls is a 250,000 gain versus 315,000 in August.

Cable has risen from its all-time low at 1.0327 on Sept. 26 on emergency BoE bond buying and the government'sretreat from poorly received tax cuts.

But the BoE's DMP survey painted a gloomy picture of near-term inflation expectations, which should hasten rate hikes, pushing the UK economy into a deeper recession.

GBP/USD has become increasingly vulnerable to UK recession-for-longer fears, which should push cable through 10-DMA support at 1.1080 back toward 1.0910, the 50% Fib of 1.0327-1.1493 September-October rise.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3CDM1cK

