BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling higher still after ADP miss tempers hawkish Fed outlook

Feb 2 (Reuters) - GBP/USD extended recent gains on Wednesday, rising 0.23% to 1.3558 after a surprise fall in U.S. private sector employment diminished hawkish Fed expectations as markets prepared for Thursday's BoE meeting, which is expected to deliver a 25bp rate hike .

GBP/USD hit a 9-day high at 1.3588 after news of the 301k ADP employment drop , which dialed back frothy Fed hike expectations.

The risk for GBP/USD bulls is that the BoE pares its current rate-hike outlook BOEWATCH since the U.S. ADP miss was blamed on the Omicron variant, which also had considerable effects on the UK economy.

The ADP data probably will not delay the Fed's liftoff in March, and judging by GBPOIS, which has a 25bp hike Thursday fully priced in, the BoE will continue on its current hike path, but it has narrowed UK-U.S. rate differentials.

Sterling's rise above key Fib resistance at 1.3554 is bullish, which may lift sterling to January highs by 1.3749. With the BoE not likely to ramp up hawkish rhetoric in the near-term further gains may be out of reach under current employment and inflation expectations.

