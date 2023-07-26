News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling higher as bulls focus on Fed-BoE rate divergence

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

July 26, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sterling's ascent off recent lows continued in pre-Fed trading Wednesday as traders looked past the expected 25bp hike for clarity from the statement and Chair Jerome Powell's presser, with rate futures pricing more than 100bp of Fed cuts by December 2024 0#SRA: likely to keep GBP/USD near trend highs.

The BoE is expected to continue hiking rates amid persistently high UK inflation. While the Fed debates perhaps one more hike in its post-pandemic normalization cycle, UK SONIA futures are pricing a further 75bp of increases by March 2024 and rates well above U.S. SOFR through 2028.

Recent GBP/USD weakness has come as a less-hawkish 25bp BoE hike on Aug. 3 came into focus after the recent CPI dip. However, sterling weakness is likely to be short-lived as long as UK rates expectations hold up firmer than the U.S. and euro zone.

The risk for GBP bulls will be if the UK inflation recedes at a faster pace and dovish BoE voices gain traction, slowing rate rises and hastening cuts, thus removing sterling's yield support.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3q5SQjS

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.