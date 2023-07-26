BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling higher as bulls focus on Fed-BoE rate divergence

Sterling's ascent off recent lows continued in pre-Fed trading Wednesday as traders looked past the expected 25bp hike for clarity from the statement and Chair Jerome Powell's presser, with rate futures pricing more than 100bp of Fed cuts by December 2024 0#SRA: likely to keep GBP/USD near trend highs.

The BoE is expected to continue hiking rates amid persistently high UK inflation. While the Fed debates perhaps one more hike in its post-pandemic normalization cycle, UK SONIA futures are pricing a further 75bp of increases by March 2024 and rates well above U.S. SOFR through 2028.

Recent GBP/USD weakness has come as a less-hawkish 25bp BoE hike on Aug. 3 came into focus after the recent CPI dip. However, sterling weakness is likely to be short-lived as long as UK rates expectations hold up firmer than the U.S. and euro zone.

The risk for GBP bulls will be if the UK inflation recedes at a faster pace and dovish BoE voices gain traction, slowing rate rises and hastening cuts, thus removing sterling's yield support.

