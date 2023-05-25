BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling helped by rate spreads, BoE peak seen at 5.50%

May 25 (Reuters) - Wednesday’s CPI report emphasised that the Bank of England remains notably behind the curve on inflation.

While the headline rate is now in single digits for the first time since August, the drop to 8.7% was much less than the BoE had expected, who was forecasting 8.4%. What was also alarming was the sizeable increase in the core reading to 6.8%, compared to forecasts of 6.2%.

In turn, the UK rates market has seen a sharp hawkish repricing with the terminal rate continuing to edge higher, now at 5.5%. As such, while there had been an attempt to revert to the 2022 stagflation trade where sterling was sold following a high inflation print.

However, with central banks heading towards the end of their hiking cycle, as highlighted by the recent RBNZ decision, the BoE is beginning to look like a hawkish outlier.

As such, while the hawkish repricing looks somewhat aggressive, for now, with rate differentials moving in favour of the Pound, this should provide modest support for the currency in the short run, as has been the case throughout this year.

EUR/GBP slide to pre-CPI levels aides GBP/USD move towards the 1.24 handle.

