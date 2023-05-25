News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling helped by rate spreads, BoE peak seen at 5.50%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 25, 2023 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Wednesday’s CPI report emphasised that the Bank of England remains notably behind the curve on inflation.

While the headline rate is now in single digits for the first time since August, the drop to 8.7% was much less than the BoE had expected, who was forecasting 8.4%. What was also alarming was the sizeable increase in the core reading to 6.8%, compared to forecasts of 6.2%.

In turn, the UK rates market has seen a sharp hawkish repricing with the terminal rate continuing to edge higher, now at 5.5%. As such, while there had been an attempt to revert to the 2022 stagflation trade where sterling was sold following a high inflation print.

However, with central banks heading towards the end of their hiking cycle, as highlighted by the recent RBNZ decision, the BoE is beginning to look like a hawkish outlier.

As such, while the hawkish repricing looks somewhat aggressive, for now, with rate differentials moving in favour of the Pound, this should provide modest support for the currency in the short run, as has been the case throughout this year.

EUR/GBP slide to pre-CPI levels aides GBP/USD move towards the 1.24 handle.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD vs 2yr spreads https://tmsnrt.rs/43seBs2

BoE market pricing https://tmsnrt.rs/3OFiBkX

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.