BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling heavy, as 'soft landing' hopes diminish

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 24, 2023 — 10:06 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - As UK data continues to show volatility, the chances of the Bank of England engineering a soft landing for the economy diminish, potentially undermining sterling.

April inflation data came in mixed on Wednesday, but above economists' expectations. Food prices continued to rise, up 19% over the 12 months to April, while core inflation climbed 6.8% against 6.2% expected.

Eikon 0#BOEWATCH now prices a 25 basis-point June BoE hike to 4.75% at 98.54%, with a tiny chance of a 50 bps move. At last Friday's close, it was nearly 25% for no change and 75% for a 25 bps hike, with no expectation of 50 bps.

Ten-year gilt yields have risen 22 bps since then, closing at a fresh 2023 high of 4.212% on Wednesday. The market clearly believes the BoE's inflation battle remains a work in progress

A dramatic upward appraisal of yields usually supports the pound, but vigorous BoE hikes at this point run the risk of derailing UK economic growth, which could cap gains.

GBP/USD is up 2.24% in 2023, the dollar index =USD+0.4%, and EUR/GBP -1.7%, suggesting positive sentiment towards sterling has been priced, as dour expectations for the UK economy receded.

Technically, daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages head lower as Bollinger bands expand in a bearish trending setup. A close below 1.2345, 38.2% of the 2023 rise, would confirm the negative signals, opening the door to a test of 1.2242, 50% of the 2023 rise.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

