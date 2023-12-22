News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling hears UK rate hawks squawk, doves coo before Xmas

December 22, 2023 — 04:39 am EST

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The UK Office for National Statistics made sure neither UK interest rate hawks or doves were left empty-handed this Christmas via its final pre-Xmas data releases on Friday.

Hawks opposed to a Bank of England interest rate cut anytime soon were squawking after unwrapping their data present from the ONS showing UK retail sales rose by a much higher-than-expected 1.3% MM in November, with October retail sales revised up by 0.3%.

Doves advocating a BoE rate cut as early as March, meanwhile, were cooing after their ONS gift revealed downward revisions to UK gross domestic product for the third and second quarters - to minus 0.1% and zero respectively.

GBP/USD scaled a two-day peak of 1.2716 after the UK data, as the retail sales beat trumped the GDP revisions. 1.2716 approximates to the low before Wednesday's softer-than-expected UK inflation data - which hurt the pound.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

