BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling finds interim support but Fed-BoE contrast looms

Sept 19 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Monday in liquidity-reduced trading due to London market closures, finding support above Friday's 37-year low of 1.1351 but facing the prospect of new lows with the BoE and Fed likely to present a stark contrast in inflation fighting this week.

Futures markets IRPR project a minimum 75bp hike by the Fed on Wednesday and only a slight chance of a similar move by the BoE on Thursday, keeping GBP/USD bears on the offer.

The Fed remains the inflation-fighting leader, with U.S. rates expected to peak in April 2023 near 4.5%.

Though UK rates are also projected to hit 4.5% in September 2023, British inflation has surpassed U.S. price growth and is expected to continue higher, undermining the pound versus the dollar and other currencies benefiting from more aggressive central bank responses to high inflation.

Cable stuck to a slim 1.1390-1.1365 in early U.S. trade.

With no let-up from U.S. rates dominance in sight, GBP/USD is likely to continue making new 37-year lows, eying support at the lower 30-d Bolli

at 1.1246 and then a series of March 1985 lows at 1.1060, 1.0805 and 1.0520.

