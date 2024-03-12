News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling falls after US CPI hints at less dovish Fed

March 12, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

GBP/USD fell on Tuesday, extending losses to stand 0.47% lower at 1.2747, after above-forecast U.S. CPI data raised the possibility of a less dovish Fed rate path, which may cap further sterling gains by 2024 highs near 1.29.

The data may bolster Fed Chair Jerome Powell's concerns about persistent inflation. However, Powell also said in last week's congressional testimony that it may be appropriate to begin cutting rates later in 2024, which had boosted the pound as traders expect UK rates to remain high-for-longer, in the absolute and relative to the Fed, owing to the UK's G7 leading inflation rate.

With markets dialing back Fed rate cut expectations post-CPI, UK-U.S. rate spreads are narrowing, sapping the pound of its relative rate advantage which should weigh on sterling and temper further gains.

Next week's Fed rate announcement and more significantly the post-meeting presser, as well as UK CPI and MPC, will be parsed for hints at U.S. and UK policy pivots.

Should the Fed reduce its dot-plot outlook from 3 cuts in 2024, or UK inflation move lower, recent sterling longs may lighten positions, putting the 200-DMA at 1.2587 in focus.

