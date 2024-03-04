BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes trend highs above 1.27 pre-Powell testimony

GBP/USD bulls appear keen to test recent trend highs just above 1.27 as traders await congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday, and key payrolls data on Friday.

Powell will no doubt continue to cheerlead the U.S. economic recovery from pandemic doldrums, while maintaining that while inflation remains high the Fed remains focused on bringing inflation back to target while adhering to price and employment goals.

Though the early 2024 dovish Fed outlook has been significantly dialed back recently, market expectations are now in-line with Fed projections of three 25 basis point rate cuts in 2024.

Dovish Bank of England rate expectations have been pared as well, as UK headline inflation plateaus near 4% and core hovers near 5%.

With Fed rate expectations remaining steady and UK expectations trending less-dovish, GBP/USD's 2024 high at 1.2788 and the December trend high at 1.2825 may be ripe for testing.

