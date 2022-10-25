BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes September highs in mid-1.15s as Sunak takes office

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sterling catapulted to a session high of 1.1500 after PM Rishi Sunak took office on hopes he would stabilize the UK economy and markets, which could open the way for tests of September highs in the mid-1.15s and more significant resistance by the falling daily cloud base at 1.1646.

Sunak's budget orthodoxy has encouraged sterling bulls as the best way to deal with the UK's inflation and growth issues , even if it results in near-term hardship on Britons already suffering through a cost-of-living crisis.

Though UK terminal rate expectations 0#SON3:have fallen since the financial turmoil brought on by Sunak's predecessor, Liz Truss, they remain elevated and, combined with tighter fiscal policy should boost GBP/USD as traders unwind shorts put on after the BoE tempered its rate hike campaign in March.

A close above the post-mini-budget high at 1.1493 would open the way for a test of daily cloud base resistance at 1.1646 and a series of daily highs on the way to the Sept. 13 peak at 1.1738, potentially clearing a path toward early 2022 levels when the UK was singularly focused on fighting inflation.

