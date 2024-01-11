News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes-post-CPI lows as data skewed to high-for-longer Fed

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

January 11, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD came under pressure on Thursday after U.S. inflation data surprised to the upside, which reduced recently dovish Fed rate expectations for early and deep cuts in 2024, though it failed to materially alter cable's technical picture.

Cable was last down 0.2% on the day at 1.2713.

On the face of it, today's inflation data appeared slightly hawkish, with core CPI year-on-year coming in at 3.9% a touch above Reuters consensus forecast of 3.8%, which initially fired off sterling sell algos.

Sterling sellers respecting 1.27 as a deeper dive into the data showed core inflation was down from November, and December real weekly earnings fell 0.2% from 0.5% in November, both data sets hinting recent hawkish Fed policy is delivering on its promise to slow inflation.

The reaction to the data underscores the current symbiotic relationship between currency movement and yields. GBP/USD and dollar-based currencies broadly are moving in lock-step with U.S. Treasury yields, despite barely any movement in the front end of the SOFR strip.

IRPR on Eikon continues to price a 60-70% chance for a cut in March, and full-year 2024 Fed cuts around 140bp. Traders' focus shifts to Jan. 17's UK CPI for hints at U.S.-UK rate spreads which may affect GBP/USD.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/48OjVsr

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.