BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes-post-CPI lows as data skewed to high-for-longer Fed

GBP/USD came under pressure on Thursday after U.S. inflation data surprised to the upside, which reduced recently dovish Fed rate expectations for early and deep cuts in 2024, though it failed to materially alter cable's technical picture.

Cable was last down 0.2% on the day at 1.2713.

On the face of it, today's inflation data appeared slightly hawkish, with core CPI year-on-year coming in at 3.9% a touch above Reuters consensus forecast of 3.8%, which initially fired off sterling sell algos.

Sterling sellers respecting 1.27 as a deeper dive into the data showed core inflation was down from November, and December real weekly earnings fell 0.2% from 0.5% in November, both data sets hinting recent hawkish Fed policy is delivering on its promise to slow inflation.

The reaction to the data underscores the current symbiotic relationship between currency movement and yields. GBP/USD and dollar-based currencies broadly are moving in lock-step with U.S. Treasury yields, despite barely any movement in the front end of the SOFR strip.

IRPR on Eikon continues to price a 60-70% chance for a cut in March, and full-year 2024 Fed cuts around 140bp. Traders' focus shifts to Jan. 17's UK CPI for hints at U.S.-UK rate spreads which may affect GBP/USD.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

