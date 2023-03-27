BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes March highs amid haven dollar unwind, upbeat UK data

GBP/USD rose 0.4% to 1.2275 on Monday, advancing toward mid-March highs at 1.2341 as global banking fears ebbed on First Citizens BancShares' agreement to acquire SVB's deposit and loan book, as well as upbeat CBI data that could reduce BoE dovishness and reinforce the recent sterling-bullish structure.

The GBP/USD rise shrugged off a dollar-positive advance in U.S. Treasury yields as the improving outlook for banks spurred an unwinding of recent haven flows that had favored the U.S. currency.

Though global yields are rising, particularly in the U.S., they remain significantly below early March highs, while the dramatic shift in market expectations since early March from no Fed rate cuts foreseen this year to 66bp worth of easing now projected by the Dec. 13 FOMC meeting has boosted the pound from early March lows by 1.18 to current levels near 1.23.

If the UK recovery narrative gains further traction, alongside falling Fed rate expectations, GBP/USD could rally above March highs by 1.2341, enabling sterling bulls to mount a credible run toward late-January highs by 1.2448.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

