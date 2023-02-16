BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes February lows after US PPI stokes hawkish Fed views

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sterling fell in NorAm on Thursday to a new weekly low of 1.1975 and appears likely to take out the Feb. 7 low at 1.1962 before setting sights on the Jan. 6 2023 low at 1.1842 after PPI data confirmed hawkish Fed expectations.

PPI built on CPI and retail sales data that hinted at persistently high U.S. inflation.

A dip below the 200-DMA by 1.1943 would put 100-DMA support at 1.1895 in focus and open the way for tests of a series of November lows on the way to the Nov. 11 low at 1.1651.

Diverging U.S.-UK rate outlooks should keep GBP/USD on a downward trajectory. Despite UK CPI coming in at a exorbitant 10.1%, traders saw the move lower in inflation as a opportunity for the BoE to temper rate hikes and focus policy on reviving UK growth.

Focus now shifts to January UK retail sales Friday, forecast at -5.5% versus -5.8% in December. A dour retail sales release may prod BoE members to join doves Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro, who voted to keep rates steady, perhaps leading to early rate cuts which would hasten GBP/USD's decline.

