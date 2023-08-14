BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes August low amid rising US yields, pre-UK jobs, CPI data

GBP/USD continued to follow its 10-DMA lower, with a dip in the 10-day moving average below the 55-DMA adding to the bearish structure helped by high-for-longer Fed rate expectations, putting the 100-DMA at 1.2612 and daily cloud base at 1.2588 in sharper focus ahead of key UK employment Tuesday and CPI Wednesday.

Wednesday's inflation data is expected to come in soft with Reuters consensus for the headline dropping to 6.8% from 7.9% in June, significantly below Q1 readings above 10%. Core inflation year-over-year is also expected to move lower, with the monthly rate forecast to be steady at 0.2%.

It is one of two UK CPI reports due before the Sept. 21 BoE meeting, while the Fed's August 24-26 Jackson Hole symposium and U.S. releases will be key drivers for cable during that time.

Market expectations for UK rates have remained steady, with 50bp of hikes priced in by year-end 2023.

With markets discounting Fed cuts in early 2024 and UK inflation seen lower, mitigating hawkish BoE expectations, GBP/USD is likely to continue its drift lower ahead of BoE and Fed meetings in late September.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OzaK6L

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.