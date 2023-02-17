BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes 2023 low as hawkish Fed trumps BoE view

February 17, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GBP/USD hovered near flat by 1.1990 on Friday after rising off early NorAm and European lows near 1.1920 with the help of dovishly interpreted U.S. import-export price data, but the bounce is probably insufficient to remove the risk of testing this year's low.

The rebound may have benefited from position adjustment before the long U.S. holiday weekend, while the data -- though second-tier -- diminished emphasis on recent hawkish comments by Fed members James Bullard and Loretta Mester and higher rate forecasts by Goldman Sachs.

Diverging UK-U.S. rate expectations remain negative for sterling, responsible for cable's drop from Feb. 1 high of 1.2401 to Friday's 1.1915 European low as upbeat U.S. data -- non-farm payrolls and CPI in particular -- lifted market expectations of the Fed terminal rate from 4.75-5% to 5.25-5.5%.

A dip in UK inflation, albeit from 10.5% to still-high 10.1%, has stoked dovish BoE rate views since Britain remains under recession threat.

GBP/USD remains vulnerable to testing 2023 lows by 1.1842 as Fed Fund futures 0#FF: price U.S. rates well above the UK, which will only gain a slight advantage in late 2024 0#SON3:.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

