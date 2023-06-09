BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling eyes 2023 highs as traders prep for CPI, Fed next week

Sterling drifted to a new June high at 1.2578 in early NorAm trading as traders await Tuesday's U.S. price data and Wednesday's Fed rate decision, both of which will hold significant sway over sterling bulls' willingness to take out the May 10 high of the year at 1.2679.

Recent GBP/USD strength comes amid heightened expectations of a Fed rate-hike skip in June, which has widened UK-U.S. rate differentials.

UK SONIA 0#SON3: and U.S. SOFR 0#SRA:futures indicate UK rates will surpass those in the U.S. by September and then remain well above them for some time, potentially supporting GBP/USD as traders continue to reverse cable weakness that snowballed when the Fed began normalizing rates in March 2022.

In the near term, markets will await the Fed's rate decision on Wednesday and scrutinize Chair Jerome Powell's guidance during his news conference.

GBP futures positioning 1096742NNET is currently relatively light, having moved into positive territory in early May. With UK-U.S. rates diverging, GBP spec positioning is likely to ramp up as traders take advantage of still-rising UK rates, which are about to move into the leadership position among major economies.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

