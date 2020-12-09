BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling exposed as no-deal Brexit gains traction

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sterling has remained resilient as the risk of a no-deal Brexit increases, quickly halving an initial 0.5% drop after a top-level dinner between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's chief executive ended without a breakthrough . A decision has been deferred to Sunday, but there is real potential for a selloff in the pound.

The consensus among economists is that a no-deal Brexit will cause major disruption to both economies, but especially the UK . British exports to the EU could face tariffs of as much as 40%. Agriculture and fisheries would be hit especially hard. Trade flows would face a sharp increase in bureaucracy.

A Dec 4 Reuters poll suggested the market continues to expect a Brexit deal, with the median 12-month GBP/USD forecast at 1.39, up from 1.35 in the November poll, though expectations of a lower USD are a factor .

As the market is not heavily short, a hard Brexit should see GBP slide. The UK government's poor performance on the coronavirus hardly inspires confidence in its ability to successfully manage potentially the largest disruption to the UK economy in a generation .

Initial GBP/USD support is at 1.3210, 38.2% of the September-December rise, then the 1.2854 November low. A deal would see a test of 1.3677, 76.4% of the 2018-2020 fall.

gbp 3 dec 10https://tmsnrt.rs/37Nw0Ah

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

