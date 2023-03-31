BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling ending March up 2.7% as data hints at end of Fed hike cycle

Sterling was little changed on Friday after a mixed session after hitting a monthly high of 1.2423 in Asia trade, but the softer inflation outlook from U.S. PCE data leaves it on track for January and May 2022 peaks.

GBP/USD sold off ahead PCE then rallied after the data reinforced lowered Fed rate expectations, which are hindering the dollar broadly.

Diverging UK-U.S. inflation and rate expectations are weighing on cable, prodding GBP/USD sellers to unwind early-2023 shorts in anticipation of the BoE becoming more inflation-focused following recent upbeat UK data.

The perkier data could silence dovish BoE policymakers just as U.S. inflation trickles lower, while markets project IRPR only a 50% chance of one more 25bp Fed hike followed by 43bp of cuts by year end.

The BoE, by comparison, is seen hiking near 40bp by August or September 2023, with rates dropping less steeply in 2024, with 3-month Eurodollar-SONIA spreads moving from SONIA +15bp in 2023 to SONIA +62bp by year-end 2024.

The more hawkish BoE rate path is likely to encourage GBP/USD bulls, putting the January 2023 high at 1.2448 and May 2022 peak of 1.2667 in focus.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3G8KJI5

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.