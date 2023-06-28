BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling dips amid reduced global inflation data, softer BoE rate view

Sterling slid further away from overnight highs in NorAm trading Wednesday, falling 0.88% to 1.2636, and may continue to descend toward 30-DMA support by 1.2554, as traders reassess the BoE's degree of hawkishness in light of easing inflation data in Canada and Australia.

GBP/USD has been the best performing major currency pair year-to-date, having risen 4.5% largely on the back of the BoE's rate hikes and expectations that the central bank will continue to aggressively fight inflation amid persistently high inflation.

Recent sterling weakness may be a matter of simple profit-taking, as traders lighten longs after the pound's recent rise near 2023 highs in the mid-1.28s. Sterling spec traders 1096742NNET had bought a gargantuan 39,873 contracts, as per the most recent IMM spec data, and with no follow-through higher may be unloading weak longs ahead of an uncertain near-term inflation and rate landscape as well as next week's U.S. holiday.

Despite sterling's current weakness, fundamentally GBP/USD should remain firm as the UK's 8.7% inflation, persistently above the bank's 2% target, will keep the BoE on a high-for-longer rate path, well above other developed market peers like the Fed and ECB, tempering any intermittent dips.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3CQcbIx

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

