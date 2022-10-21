BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling crisis is tip of an iceberg - FX market risks abound

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sterling's slump to a record low as bond yields rocketed was not a lone event, it was just the one that caught attention. Similar situations are evident throughout world markets and some could be considered more extreme. There are numerous situations exacerbating big and largely unexpected currency movements, and there is a possibility of further extreme reactions.

While turmoil surrounding UK's mini-budget drew attention, the trend of fast-rising yields is by no means unique, with U.S. yields - which are much more significant - rising similarly.

It's difficult to hedge risk of rapid changes and the perceived terminal interest rate in the United Sates has doubled in six months. This week derivatives priced Fed Funds above 5% for the first time.

Record lows for a growing number of emerging market currencies including China's offshore yuan and India's rupee are worrying, but record lows for major currencies like pound and a near record low for Japan's yen are worse.

Japan's determination to maintain its yield cap is exacerbating yen's plight and so could FX intervention which may deter traders from hedging correctly.

The plunge in Switzerland's currency reserve and Turkey's highly unorthodox policies could stoke risk aversion.

Swiss FX reserves fell CHF 52 billion in September while total Swiss sight deposits plunged 130 billion francs in one month. Should SNB adjust the composition of FX reserves in relation to these changes it will distort markets and likely mislead traders who slashed bets on dollar rising.

Turkey has thrown caution to the wind slashing interest rates regardless of rampant inflation driving lira to a record low, yet it's probably far from the bottom.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighed yenhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gu8lNz

U.S. 10-year yieldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yYzazF

Interest rate probabilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TEjNnR

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.