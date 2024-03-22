News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling could be in trouble as BoE view softens

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 22, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sterling rose off 5-week lows at 1.2576, trading -0.36% at 1.2612, but is likely to remain under pressure as traders exit longs after Thursday's less-hawkish BoE rate hold, which pulled forward rate cut expectations to June from August.

The combination of below-forecast UK CPI Wednesday and Thursday's BoE vote, eight to hold and one to cut, indicated a more dovish BoE tenor than February's three-way split.

This appears to have spurred a reduction of recent sterling longs, as diminishing UK inflation provides an opportunity for the BoE to shift policy to stimulating growth.

The devil going forward is in the data, for both the UK and U.S.

Despite the current more dovish rate expectations, UK core inflation at 4.5% remains well above the BoE's 2% target, and unless declines continue apace the BoE may not shift policy as rate markets suggest in June and risk stalling further inflation gains, or worse, fomenting a reacceleration in inflation.

Should the 200-DMA at 1.2593 give way, traders will target the Feb. 5 2024 low at 1.2518, but the real test may be delayed until UK CPI data on April 17. A further dip in inflation will put early October lows by 1.20 in sharper focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4cuIi0U

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.