BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling could be in trouble as BoE view softens

Sterling rose off 5-week lows at 1.2576, trading -0.36% at 1.2612, but is likely to remain under pressure as traders exit longs after Thursday's less-hawkish BoE rate hold, which pulled forward rate cut expectations to June from August.

The combination of below-forecast UK CPI Wednesday and Thursday's BoE vote, eight to hold and one to cut, indicated a more dovish BoE tenor than February's three-way split.

This appears to have spurred a reduction of recent sterling longs, as diminishing UK inflation provides an opportunity for the BoE to shift policy to stimulating growth.

The devil going forward is in the data, for both the UK and U.S.

Despite the current more dovish rate expectations, UK core inflation at 4.5% remains well above the BoE's 2% target, and unless declines continue apace the BoE may not shift policy as rate markets suggest in June and risk stalling further inflation gains, or worse, fomenting a reacceleration in inflation.

Should the 200-DMA at 1.2593 give way, traders will target the Feb. 5 2024 low at 1.2518, but the real test may be delayed until UK CPI data on April 17. A further dip in inflation will put early October lows by 1.20 in sharper focus.

