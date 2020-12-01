BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling clears the decks for Brexit-talks reaction

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sterling has recovered from this year's pandemic plunge and much of its multi-year Brexit slide, leaving it poised for gains if trade talks produce results but also plenty of room to fall if they fail.

GBP/USD breached its down trendline off the 2008 pre-global financial crisis peak at 1.3414, with help from the dollar's bearish reaction to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin . Repeated peaks in the 1.34-1.35 vicinity since 2019 also need to be dealt with.

There's a massive double-bottom from this year and 2016's lows. The rally off 2016's Brexit-led 1.1491 low was capped in 2018 at 1.4377, near the 50% Fibo of the 2014-2020 drop at 1.4303. If the EU and UK can agree a Brexit deal this week, and a clean breakout above 2019's 1.3516 high is made, the 1.4303/77 levels will be primary targets.

But to get there, prices would have to trudge up through the monthly cloud that spans 1.3227-4199.

The downside risks to the UK economy from a no-deal Brexit are enormous according to the Office of Budget Responsibility . Downside for the pound, even against the waning dollar, could easily reach September's 1.2676 low.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fW0Z0X

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Vq1JSt

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

