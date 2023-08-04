BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling charges higher after soft payrolls data hints Fed done hiking

GBP/USD moved further away from Thursday's post-BoE trend low at 1.2620 after U.S. payrolls data missed to the downside, and June data was revised lower, adding to the perception the Fed's hiking cycle may be over giving GBP bulls license to buy on widening U.S.-UK rate spreads.

Though GBP/USD rallied off Thursday lows, the pair steadied near 1.2690 ahead of the payrolls miss and rallied to a Friday session high at 1.2783 as traders adjust Fed hike expectations downward, while the BoE, still struggling with well-above target UK inflation is expected to hike another 50bps by March 2024.

Sterling's rise is supported by futures spreads which indicate UK 0#SON#: rates above U.S. 0#SRA: rates by 37bps at December 2024 and +118bps by December 2025.

With both the Fed and BoE meetings in late-September, near-term data may perfunctorily cause tremors in GBP/USD, though barring any significant data misses, or beats, GBP/USD is likely to remain bounded by 1.3144's July 14 high and Thursday 1.2620 low.

However, the real test for GBP/USD bulls will be how the September data plays out, particularly wages, employment and price data as the BoE and Fed manage rates and employment as CPI diminishes in both economies.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OkOltJ

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

