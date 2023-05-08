BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling celebrates coronation with 1-year high on firming UK rate view

GBP/USD held on to modest gains in U.S. trade after hitting a 2023 high of 1.2668 overnight as Britain marked the coronation of King Charles with a bank holiday and sterling celebrated diverging UK-U.S. rate expectations that could keep cable rising.

GBP/USD was 0.17% higher at 1.2652 as the dollar remained under pressure and still unable to benefit from hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell made after the 25bp rate hike last week.

Traders are betting the move lower in U.S. inflation from 9.1% in June 2022 to 5% in March and 500 basis points of hikes since March 2022, coupled with the potential for reduced bank lending amid regional bank turbulence may lead to a pivot to lower rates by September.

The BoE is expected to remain hawkish to fight double-digit UK inflation, with Eikon's IRPR projecting 60bp in tightening by December. The Fed is expected to cut 69bp by year-end.

With UK rates moving above U.S. rates, GBP/USD bulls should continue to hold sway, targeting the upper 30-day Bolli by 1.2766 and the 200-DMA at 1.2871.

