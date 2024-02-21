BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling cautious pre-Fed minutes, with risks tipped to the upside

GBP/USD hovered near flat by 1.2625 in early NorAm trading Wednesday, locked in a tight 1.2638-1.2603 range as traders await the release of Jan 30-31 Fed minutes hoping to glean some actionable information on near-term Fed policy which may move GBP/USD out of its recent 1.25-1.27 range.

The recent reduction in 2024 Fed cut odds, as indicated on LSEG's IRPR page, moving more inline with Fed expectations, has helped support the dollar recently, though slightly less so against the pound as UK rate expectations remain near recent highs owing to persistently above target UK inflation.

Although UK headline (4%) and core inflation (5.1%) has moved considerably lower over the past year, core CPI above 5% does not lend itself to UK rate cuts regardless of the UK recession fears.

With the BoE not likely to begin cutting rates in the near-term, the pound is likely to remain relatively well bid even as the market re-prices the Fed rate pivot further down the road in 2024.

Today's Fed minutes are likely to continue to highlight the Fed's 3-rate cut tack for 2024, and without further movement in Fed, BoE rate expectations, GBP/USD support is likely to remain intact near 1.25, allowing bulls to test the upside near 1.28.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

