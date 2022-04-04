BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling capped by 10-DMA as Fed minutes vie for divergence spotlight

April 4 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell slightly on Monday as it consolidated between 10-day moving average resistance at 1.3154 and support at the March 29 low of 1.3052, and remained at risk of returning to 2022 lows at 1.30 if this week's FOMC minutes fuel the Fed-BoE divergence trade.

Markets expect the BoE to hike rates a further 133bps, to 2.02% by December, according to Eikon BOEWATCH data, but the Fed is projected to deliver steeper rate rises -- of 209bps to 2.43% -- by year end FEDWATCH.

In contrast to weakness versus the dollar, the pound has remained relatively firm against the euro, helped by BoE rate dominance EURESTOIS=, with the ECB projected to begin hiking by July 2022, raising rates 54bps by December.

Sterling's slight strength versus the EUR has helped buoy cable, though the possibility of the Fed beginning a series of 50bp hikes as it focuses exclusively on fighting U.S. inflation, while the BoE splits growth and inflation concerns and raises rates at a 25bp clip could send GBP/USD to new 2022 lows, sub-1.30.

That would put focus on early November 2021 lows by 1.2854 and late September lows by 1.2676.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/37bqOJV

US-EZ-UK rate strips 4-4: https://tmsnrt.rs/37gw92M

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

