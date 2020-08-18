BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bursts through 1.3210 resistance, clearing road ahead

July 29 (Reuters) - GBP/USD burst through 1.32, striking a 7-month high as dollar weakness swept through the foreign exchange market, potentially clearing a road block to further gains.

U.S. COVID outbreaks, stalled fiscal aid negotiations and mounting political uncertainty as party conventions kick off ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election have played a role, along with falling real yields,helping sterling bulls achieve their long-awaited break.

The break above multiple resistance levels in the low 1.32s opens the way for a test of GBP/USD's 2020 high at 1.3266 and its Dec. 31 high of 1.3284.

While the pound has rallied significantly from March's COVID-related lows by 1.1413 Brexit-related uncertainties and UK COVID-related issues have muted gains.

Sterling bulls need help from UK growth or Brexit negotiations to achieve new 2020 highs and put Dec. 13's post-election highs by 1.3516 in focus.

Without a new catalyst, bulls may become victims of their own success. A break below the 10-day moving average by 1.3094 and Aug. 4's 1.2982 would put a series of daily lows and moving averages down to July 14 lows by 1.2480 in the market's sights. For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2CBpbWY

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

