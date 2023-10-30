BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls wary of 10-DMA ahead of upcoming Fed, BoE meetings

GBP/USD added to early European gains, posting a rise of 0.14% on the day by early NorAm, but cable remains mired near lows beneath the 10-DMA at 1.2153 as traders prepare for Fed and BoE rate announcements this week, which could add further pressure to sterling.

The pound has been weakening since mid-July, when it hit this year's high, in a slide that gained momentum since September as the BoE shifted to a less aggressive stance in its inflation fight.

The 5-4 vote at the BoE's September in favor of holding rates steady, to allow hikes continue working on inflation, is likely to continue to weigh on GBP/USD as UK SONIA futures price UK rate cuts beginning in H2 2024.

While the Fed is expected to begin cutting rates at about the same time as the BoE, recent data indicates the U.S. economy is more robust than the UK's.

U.S. inflation is also nearer its 2% target, which would protect the U.S. to a much greater degree than the UK economy if pivoting to lower rates, by both the Fed and BoE, were a policy mistake.

