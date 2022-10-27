BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls temper enthusiasm in mid 1.16s ahead of c.banks

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday from an overnight highs of 1.1645 but remained anchored by 1.16 as traders consider a lower Fed rate hike path and book profits on GBP/USD's run-up from last Friday's low of 1.1060 ahead of next week's Fed and BoE meetings.

Sterling's 12.74% rise from post-mini-budget lows at 1.0327 to Thursday's high at 1.1645, including a six-big-figure rise since PM Rishi Sunak declared his intention to seek the premiership, is ripe for profit-taking as traders lighten positions ahead of the key central bank meetings, which may indicate a less-hawkish rate path in 2023.

Fundamentals aside, the pound is running into technical resistance at the upper 30-day Bolli by 1.1674 and the daily cloud top at 1.1753. GBP/USD has held below both indicators since the BoE dialed back its inflation-fighting vigor in March 2023.

Despite the recent sterling rally from all-time lows, GBP IMM futures indicate traders remain significantly short 1096742NNET and GBP/USD may continue to rise toward early 2022 highs above 1.20 as shorts unwind amid increased UK political and economic stability, and the end of the Fed's hiking cycle in 2023.

