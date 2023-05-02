BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls take profit ahead of Wednesday's Fed rate announcement

GBP/USD fell on Tuesday, probing below 21-DMA support by 1.2453 as recent longs reduced positions after Monday's ISM data hinted the Fed may be slower cutting rates than previously expected and traders prepared for the FOMC meeting this week and next week's BoE gathering.

Current futures pricing indicates the Fed will deliver a final 25bp hike on Wednesday before holding rates steady to see if momentum from prior increases will move U.S. inflation toward the Fed's 2% target.

The BoE's rate path is less binary than the Fed's, with +50bp, +25bp and steady rates potentially in play at the May 11 meeting.

While the +50 and steady outcomes are outliers, traders will be keen to determine what the BoE's rate plans are for the near-term.

GBP/USD remains near trend highs as traders price more BoE hikes in 2023 after the May meeting IRPR, and steady rates until Feb 2024. The Fed, by contrast is expected to remain on hold post-May and to begin cutting in Q4.

With markets priced for a relatively more hawkish BoE, a dovish shift would put the 30-DMA at 1.2414 and April 3 low at 1.2275 in sharper focus.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3HvNofF

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

