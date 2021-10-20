BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls shrug off UK CPI miss, highs above 1.38 in view

Sterling erased its earlier losses on Wednesday after some backing and filling following its retreat from the previous session's 1-month highs by 1.3834, which may prove to have been a buying opportunity for GBP/USD bulls.

following its retreat from the previous session's 1-month highs by 1.3834, which may prove to have been a buying opportunity for GBP/USD bulls.

Cable's earlier weakness followed CPI misses , which tempered UK early rate hike expectations slightly, though UK-U.S. rate views remain skewed in sterling's favor with the BoE seen leading the Fed in hikes.

Despite the CPI misses, front-end short-sterling futures 0#FSS: are still pricing in a 72% chance of a BoE rate hike to 0.35% at the Nov. 4 MPC meeting BOEWATCH.

Though the Fed is expected to taper asset purchases by year-end 2021, the first step in U.S. policy normalization, U.S. rate hike expectations have been dialed back recently with the U.S. 2-year yield dropping from 0.44% last week to 0.38% this week.

GBP/USD found support ahead of the 55-DMA by 1.3727 and was again probing daily cloud resistance by 1.3780. For sterling bulls, a close above 1.3831's 50% Fib of 1.3834-1.3412 will open the way for a further retrace toward late July highs just ahead of 1.40.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

