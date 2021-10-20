BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls shrug off UK CPI miss, highs above 1.38 in view

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sterling erased its earlier losses on Wednesday after some backing and filling

following its retreat from the previous session's 1-month highs by 1.3834, which may prove to have been a buying opportunity for GBP/USD bulls.

Cable's earlier weakness followed CPI misses , which tempered UK early rate hike expectations slightly, though UK-U.S. rate views remain skewed in sterling's favor with the BoE seen leading the Fed in hikes.

Despite the CPI misses, front-end short-sterling futures 0#FSS: are still pricing in a 72% chance of a BoE rate hike to 0.35% at the Nov. 4 MPC meeting BOEWATCH.

Though the Fed is expected to taper asset purchases by year-end 2021, the first step in U.S. policy normalization, U.S. rate hike expectations have been dialed back recently with the U.S. 2-year yield dropping from 0.44% last week to 0.38% this week.

GBP/USD found support ahead of the 55-DMA by 1.3727 and was again probing daily cloud resistance by 1.3780. For sterling bulls, a close above 1.3831's 50% Fib of 1.3834-1.3412 will open the way for a further retrace toward late July highs just ahead of 1.40.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

