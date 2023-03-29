BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls pause near 8-week peak to mull next target: 2023 high

GBP/USD fell on Wednesday but only after hitting an 8-week high of 1.2362 in early U.S. trade, with abating bank-crisis fears combined with the recent softening of Fed rate expectations likely to encourage a run at the 2023 high by 1.2448.

Rate expectations -- whether inflation or crisis related -- have determined recent GBP/USD direction.

The pound slid from early February highs above 1.24 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell affirmed 2023 rate expectations, and as some BoE members shifted to a less-hawkish stance seeking to jumpstart UK growth.

Sterling then rebounded from its 2023 low at 1.1805 as the banking crisis evolved and haven flows pushed Fed rate expectations lower in 2023.

IRPR on Eikon is now pricing 46bp of Fed cuts by the Dec. 13 2023 FOMC meeting, down from near 100bp of cuts at the height of the crisis.

GBP/USD looks destined to take out its 2023 high at 1.2448 on the UK-U.S. rates convergence theme and as upbeat British economic data provide room for BoE members to keep hiking to arrest double-digit inflation.

