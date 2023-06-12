News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls pause ahead of Tuesday's US, UK data, Fed Wednesday

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

June 12, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD bulls appear reluctant to test cable's 2023 high of 1.2679 as liquidity dries up ahead of a slew of data followed by Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings later in the week.

Though sterling hit a one-month high of 1.26 overnight, it retreated during early U.S. trading.

Tuesday marks a heavy data day with UK employment and U.S. and German CPI.

Though U.S. inflation and talk of the Fed skipping a rate hike this month have garnered attention, the UK employment and earnings data should not be overlooked.

Persistently high UK inflation alongside the Fed skipping expectations fueled GBP/USD's recent run higher.

But dovish MPC members favoring a rate hold could gain more sway if Tuesday's UK data hint at reduced inflationary pressures, raising the prospects of a skip, or pause, of their own at the June 22 MPC meeting, which would move GBP/USD further away from its highs.

For now, IRPR on Eikon is pricing a 100% chance for a 25bp BoE hike, which should keep GBP/USD anchored near trend highs barring weak UK earnings or a hot U.S. CPI print.

For more click on FXBUZ

Sterling Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3X1HaL2

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.