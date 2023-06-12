BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls pause ahead of Tuesday's US, UK data, Fed Wednesday

GBP/USD bulls appear reluctant to test cable's 2023 high of 1.2679 as liquidity dries up ahead of a slew of data followed by Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings later in the week.

Though sterling hit a one-month high of 1.26 overnight, it retreated during early U.S. trading.

Tuesday marks a heavy data day with UK employment and U.S. and German CPI.

Though U.S. inflation and talk of the Fed skipping a rate hike this month have garnered attention, the UK employment and earnings data should not be overlooked.

Persistently high UK inflation alongside the Fed skipping expectations fueled GBP/USD's recent run higher.

But dovish MPC members favoring a rate hold could gain more sway if Tuesday's UK data hint at reduced inflationary pressures, raising the prospects of a skip, or pause, of their own at the June 22 MPC meeting, which would move GBP/USD further away from its highs.

For now, IRPR on Eikon is pricing a 100% chance for a 25bp BoE hike, which should keep GBP/USD anchored near trend highs barring weak UK earnings or a hot U.S. CPI print.

For more click on FXBUZ

Sterling Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3X1HaL2

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.