BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls hope BoE goes large again next week

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 25, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - The pound might recoup some of its recent losses against the dollar if the Bank of England opts for an aggressive 50 basis point rate rise next week, rather than a more conservative 25 bps increase.

In a report published on Monday, HSBC said it expects a second consecutive 50 bps hike from the BoE on Aug. 3 as it believes the Monetary Policy Committee will want to send a "strong signal" on UK inflation.

Markets currently see a 40% chance of a half-point hike on Aug. 3 - when Megan Greene makes her MPC rate vote debut after replacing dove Silvana Tenreyro, with a quarter-point increase to 5.25% fully priced. 0#BOEWATCH

GBP/USD plumbed a two-week low of 1.2799 on Monday, following below-forecast UK services and manufacturing PMIs. Last week's high was 1.3126, before cooler than expected UK inflation data hit the pound hard.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

